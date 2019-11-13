Futures Movers: Oil weaker as traders question outlook for U.S.-China trade deal

Oil futures weakens Thursday, with traders citing uncertainty around a so-called phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China a day after President Donald Trump offered no details on a potential pact in a speech and as a news report indicated that a dispute over potential tariff rollbacks remain a hurdle in negotiations.
