Silver prices pulled back on Tuesday, on the heels of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange lifting margin requirements.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Silver futures pull back as margin requirements hiked following spike to 8-year high - February 2, 2021
- The Moneyist: ‘I feel like she has joined some abusive cult’: My wife is paid $25,000 and only gets 1.5% annual pay raises. What can I do? - February 2, 2021
- Key Words: ‘I thought I was going to die’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts traumatic experience during Capitol siege - February 1, 2021