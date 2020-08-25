Futures Movers: U.S. oil and gasoline futures tally highest finish since March as storms force output cuts in U.S. Gulf Coast

Oil and gasoline futures settle Tuesday at their highest since early March as a pair of tropical storms forced the shutdown of more than 80% of offshore crude-oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and prompted refinery cuts.
