Futures Movers: U.S. oil benchmark ends below $40 a barrel, down over 7% for the week

Oil futures decline on Friday, with U.S. prices ending below $40 a barrel for the first time since early July, contributing to a loss for the week as concerns over prospects for demand and strength in the U.S. dollar push prices to their lowest since July.
