Futures Movers: U.S. oil benchmark ends lower, posts first monthly loss since February

U.S. oil prices settle lower Thursday, as pressure from unexpected increases in U.S. petroleum-product stockpiles and uncertainty surrounding OPEC’s plans for production outweigh earlier support from a hefty weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies.
