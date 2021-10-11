Oil futures begin the week with additional gains, with the U.S. benchmark on track to finish above $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Why the new SEC sheriff could be trouble for companies like Tesla - October 11, 2021
- Aspen Technology, Emerson announce deal valued at $11 billion to create new AspenTech software company - October 11, 2021
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil benchmark pushes back above $80 a barrel - October 11, 2021