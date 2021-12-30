Futures Movers: U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying.
