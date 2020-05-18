U.S. crude-oil prices in electronic trade on Sunday look to add to a climb toward a two-month high for the commodity, supported in large part by efforts to rebalance a supply-demand dynamic that has been blown out of whack due to the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil extends climb to 2-month high above $30, as output cuts and hope for demand pickup boosts values - May 17, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump said to be again favoring plan to withhold all funding for WHO - May 17, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Uber’s latest bid for Grubhub rejected as merger talks continue - May 17, 2020