Oil futures begin the week on a soft note, with the U.S. benchmark briefly edging below $80 a barrel, as traders continue to assess the possibility the Biden administration will release crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Gold futures mark first loss in 8 sessions - November 15, 2021
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil futures dip below $80 a barrel on fears of possible Strategic Petroleum Reserve release - November 15, 2021
- Cannabis Watch: Trulieve stock rallies after revenue beat for third quarter and CEO says company is on track to meet full-year goals - November 15, 2021