Futures Movers: U.S. oil futures suffer largest weekly percentage loss in over a decade

Oil futures finish sharply lower on Friday, with U.S. benchmark prices down over 16% for the week—the largest weekly decline in more than 11 years, with the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic around the world expected to significantly dent demand for crude.
