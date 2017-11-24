Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices climb as traders focus on disruptions, OPEC meeting

U.S. oil prices climb on Friday, hovering at 2½-year highs, as investors focus on a disruption to a major crude-oil hub in Oklahoma and look ahead to a key OPEC meeting next week.
