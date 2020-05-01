Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices climb by nearly 17% for the week as OPEC+ production cuts begin

U.S. oil futures finish higher on Friday to score a weekly gain as the market marks the official start date for production cuts under the recent agreement between major oil producers.
