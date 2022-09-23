Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices drop below $80 a barrel to their lowest finish since January on recession fears

Oil drops sharply Friday, with U.S. prices below $80 a barrel to mark their lowest finish since January, as recession fears grip financial markets, sinking global stock markets and contributing to a further rise by the U.S. dollar.
