Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices fall as weaker demand outlook outweighs support from 4th-weekly drop in U.S. supplies

U.S. oil futures edge lower Wednesday, pressured by a weaker demand outlook from OPEC, despite a fourth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies.
