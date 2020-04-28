U.S. oil prices tumbled anew on Tuesday, on the heels of the second-lowest settlement on record for the June contract as a glut of supply and lack of storage continued to dog the market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices hover at $11 as steep selloff continues - April 28, 2020
- Why haven’t I gotten my stimulus check? 6 reasons why your payment was a no-show - April 27, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: Letter from New York, epicenter of coronavirus: ‘The streets are virtually empty, but the birds go on singing’ - April 27, 2020