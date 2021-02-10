Oil futures climb Wednesday, with a nearly seven million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies and expectations for another large round of government spending prompting prices to extend a winning streak that began at the start of February.
- Key Words: ‘It was like a bomb went off that tore…our family up,’ says Dalio of son’s death - February 10, 2021
- The Fed: Powell says he doesn’t expect a ‘large or sustained’ inflation outbreak - February 10, 2021
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices log 8th session climb as domestic crude supplies drop by nearly 7 million barrels - February 10, 2021