U.S. oil futures climb on Wednesday, but trade well off the day’s highs as oil producers appear to struggle to reach an agreement on production cuts as they gather in Vienna in an effort to stabilize prices on the heels of a demand slowdown sparked by the COVID-19 epidemic. The EIA, meanwhile, reported a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Billionaire Bill Ackman is hedging his bets as coronavirus looms over market - March 4, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices pare gains as OPEC+ appears to struggle to reach an agreement on output cuts - March 4, 2020
- GE stock inches lower after company addresses triple threat of coronavirus, 737 MAX and Fed rate cuts - March 4, 2020