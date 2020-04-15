Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices settle at lowest in more than 18 years

U.S. benchmark oil prices settle at their lowest since early 2002 on a grim forecast for a record decline in global oil demand this year and a 12th consecutive weekly rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.
