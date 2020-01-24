Oil futures head toward a fourth straight decline Friday morning, pushing crude to sharp weekly losses as the death toll in China rises from an outbreak of a SARS-like virus, threatening to hurt demand and weigh on a market already fretting over rising supplies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Intel crushes revenue expectations, but analysts just shrug - January 24, 2020
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices slip and on track for more than 5% weekly skid as coronavirus, supply fears punish market - January 24, 2020
- Co-Diagnostics’ stock tumbles after stock sale agreement priced at 29% discount - January 24, 2020