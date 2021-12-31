U.S. oil futures head sharply lower on the eve of 2022, threatening to post a loss for the first time in eight sessions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil sinks, at risk of snapping longest win streak in 11 months in 2021’s final session - December 31, 2021
- Europe Markets: European stocks slip in half-day of trade, while Hunter Douglas jumps on buyout deal - December 31, 2021
- Deep Dive: These are the best-performing S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 stocks of 2021 - December 31, 2021