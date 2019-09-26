Futures Movers: U.S. oil trims losses, Brent ends higher as Pentagon announces move to support Saudi Arabia following recent attacks

U.S. oil prices trim their losses on Thursday and global benchmark prices finished higher as the Pentagon announced that it would deploy equipment and personnel in support of Saudi Arabia following attacks on its oil facilities earlier this month.
