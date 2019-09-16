Futures Movers: U.S. oil’s 10% surge after Saudi attack puts it on track for the biggest daily gain in 3½ years

Oil futures surged in electronic trade on Sunday, with West Texas Intermediate set to jump more than 10% after a weekend drone attack on a major crude facilities in Saudi Arabia threatened to create a supply crunch that could ripple through global markets.
