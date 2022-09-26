Futures Movers: U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.
