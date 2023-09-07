Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII shot up 14.8% toward a 13-month high in premarket trading Thursday, after the fashion apparel and accessories company, with brands including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Wilsons Leather, reported a big fiscal second-quarter earnings beat. The company also announced a license agreement with Hanesbrands Inc. HBI to produce an outerwear collection for the Champion Brand. G-III reported net income for the quarter to July 31 that fell to $16.4 million, or 35 cents a share, from $36.3 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 40 cents from 39 cents and came in well above the FactSet consensus of 1 cent. Sales grew 9.0% to $659.8 million to beat the FactSet consensus of $591.4 million. For fiscal 2024, the company now expects sales of $3.3 billion and EPS of between $3.05 and $3.15, compared with previous guidance for sales of $3.29 billion and EPS of between $2.65 and $2.75. G-III’s stock has declined 5.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

