Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. GTHX plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study. G1’s stock has declined 16.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 3.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

