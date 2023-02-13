Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. GTHX plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study. G1’s stock has declined 16.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 3.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : AMC CEO Adam Aron eyes 2023 hike in movie releases, touts ‘path to eventual pandemic recovery’ - February 13, 2023
- : Blue Owl Capital stock rises after revenue beats analyst estimates - February 13, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘I’ll be single this Valentine’s Day’: My dinner date ‘forgot’ his wallet and took the receipt for his taxes. Should I have called him out for being cheapskate? - February 13, 2023