Stocks in wealthy democracies known as the G7 are up in 2023, with exchange-traded funds tracking those regions climbing last week amid a broader recent rally in equities globally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Will customers get any money from Southwest’s $140 million settlement? - December 18, 2023
- Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown: Will customers get any money from the $140 million settlement? - December 18, 2023
- G7 ETFs rise in global stock-market rally as S&P 500 approaches all-time high - December 18, 2023