U.S.-listed shares of Galapagos GLPG were down 8.9% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company said an experimental treatment for Crohn’s disease missed the primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The drug, filgotinib, is approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis in Europe and Japan. It’s expected to bring in about $88 million in sales in 2022, according to the FactSet consensus. Galapagos plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial this year evaluating filgotinib as a treatment for AxSpA, a type of arthritis. The company’s’ stock is down 34.8% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has declined 7.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

