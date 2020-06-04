Galapagos shares rise on Phase 3 studies of arthritis drug it’s making with Gilead

Galapagos rose nearly 3% in early Amsterdam trade as Phase 3 studies of drug it’s making with Gilead Sciences showed “sustained efficacy and a consistent safety profile” in treating moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The companies said they will be presenting the data on filgotinib at the European League Against Rheumatism’s European E-Congress of Rheumatology 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

