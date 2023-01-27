E. & J. Gallo Winery, the nation’s largest wine producer, will lay off more than 350 workers as it shifts its distribution in California.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Gallo, the biggest U.S. wine company, to lay off 355 in California - January 26, 2023
- : What’s next for Bed Bath & Beyond after defaulting on its loans? - January 26, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Foot Locker cuts staff and another exec departs: ‘Every executive from the 2019 analyst day is now gone,’ analyst says - January 26, 2023