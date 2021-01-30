: GameStop, AMC stocks log best performing week ever as retail investor vs. Wall Street war drags out

GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Inc. shares burst out of the gate Friday and hold on to sizable gains as an army of social-media rallying retail investors seek to take on established Wall Street firms.
