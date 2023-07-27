GameStop Corp. GME Chief Financial Officer Diana Saadeh-Jajeh plans to step down from her role Aug. 11, the company disclosed Thursday. GameStop said in a filing that Saadeh-Jajeh’s exit doesn’t relate to any disagreement with the company on its operations, policies, or practices, including around its accounting. The company has named Daniel Moore interim principal financial officer, effective Aug. 11. Moore is currently the company’s principal accounting officer. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story