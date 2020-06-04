Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / GameStop sees quarterly sales off by at least a third because of coronavirus

GameStop sees quarterly sales off by at least a third because of coronavirus

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 17 mins ago

GameStop Corp. said late Thursday it expects quarterly sales to drop by as much as a third and that a majority of its stores were closed in March. The videogame retailer said it expects global sales to decline from “33% to 35% from $1.5 billion in the prior year fiscal quarter,” which would result in revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $1.13 billion. GameStop also expects same-store sales for the quarter to drop about 30% to 31%, while analysts had forecast a decline of 26.4%. The company said that about 76% of its international stores were closed temporarily in March, and that all of its U.S. locations were closed in March with 65% of those offering curbside pick-up service. “Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, we are pleased to see our strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities allow us to deliver on the increased demand for gaming, entertainment and remote work products,” said George Sherman, GameStop chief executive, in a statement. “Our Buy Online Pickup in Store capabilities enabled many of our stores to safely open for contactless curbside pickup.” Shares of GameStop rose 1.8% after hours, following a 0.7% rise to close the regular session at $4.47.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.