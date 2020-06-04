GameStop sees quarterly sales off by at least a third because of coronavirus

GameStop Corp. said late Thursday it expects quarterly sales to drop by as much as a third and that a majority of its stores were closed in March. The videogame retailer said it expects global sales to decline from “33% to 35% from $1.5 billion in the prior year fiscal quarter,” which would result in revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $1.13 billion. GameStop also expects same-store sales for the quarter to drop about 30% to 31%, while analysts had forecast a decline of 26.4%. The company said that about 76% of its international stores were closed temporarily in March, and that all of its U.S. locations were closed in March with 65% of those offering curbside pick-up service. “Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, we are pleased to see our strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities allow us to deliver on the increased demand for gaming, entertainment and remote work products,” said George Sherman, GameStop chief executive, in a statement. “Our Buy Online Pickup in Store capabilities enabled many of our stores to safely open for contactless curbside pickup.” Shares of GameStop rose 1.8% after hours, following a 0.7% rise to close the regular session at $4.47.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story