Gamestop shares rise after earnings beat

Gamestop Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the videogame retailer topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Gamestop shares rose 3.4% to $17.29 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $59.4 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $50.8 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 54 cents a share. Revenue rose to $1.99 billion from $1.96 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 42 cents a share on revenue of $1.96 billion. For the year, Gamestop estimates earnings of $3.10 to $3.40 a share, while analysts expect earnings of $3.31 a share.

