GameStop Corp.’s GME stock was plunging Tuesday, reversing the gains made during Monday’s meme-stocks rally that also lifted AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s AMC stock. The video game retailer’s stock is down 12.3% in afternoon trading, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s SPX gain of 0.9%. The stock is on pace for its largest percent decrease since May 11, 2022, when it fell 13.02%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story