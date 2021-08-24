GameStop stock rockets toward biggest gain in 5 months

GameStop Corp. investors are having their best day in five months on Tuesday despite no news released, as the video game retailer appears to have renewed its status as a meme stock. The stock soared 26.0% in afternoon trading, on track for the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 52.7% on March 25. There are no new press releases on the company’s website, and the company did not file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission in over a month. The stock was also headed for the first double-digit percentage gain since it rose 10.2% on July 20, and the first time it rose more than 20% since it did so three times in March. Also catching the meme wave, shares of movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. jumped 19.3%, also on no apparent news released, as the shares headed for the biggest gain since it rallied 24.5% on July 20. The rallies are coming on a day that the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to top the 15,000 mark for the first time, and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% toward a record close. Meanwhile, shares of commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. , seen as a haven for the trading of meme stocks, rallied 8.6% in afternoon trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

