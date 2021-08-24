GameStop stock rockets toward biggest gain in 5 months

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 17 mins ago

GameStop Corp. investors are having their best day in five months on Tuesday despite no news released, as the video game retailer appears to have renewed its status as a meme stock. The stock soared 26.0% in afternoon trading, on track for the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 52.7% on March 25. There are no new press releases on the company’s website, and the company did not file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission in over a month. The stock was also headed for the first double-digit percentage gain since it rose 10.2% on July 20, and the first time it rose more than 20% since it did so three times in March. Also catching the meme wave, shares of movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. jumped 19.3%, also on no apparent news released, as the shares headed for the biggest gain since it rallied 24.5% on July 20. The rallies are coming on a day that the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to top the 15,000 mark for the first time, and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% toward a record close. Meanwhile, shares of commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. , seen as a haven for the trading of meme stocks, rallied 8.6% in afternoon trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

