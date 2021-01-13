GameStop Corp. GME shares soared Wednesday in an apparent short squeeze, but one analyst who specializes in information on short-selling doesn’t think that’s the case.
- The Wall Street Journal: Americans won’t be banned from investing in Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu - January 13, 2021
- : GameStop stock soars more than 60% in apparent short squeeze, but analyst points to another reason - January 13, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher as investors watch Trump impeachment vote - January 13, 2021