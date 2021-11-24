GameStop to release next earnings report on Dec. 8, and here’s what analysts expect

GameStop Corp. said Wednesday that it will report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Dec. 8, after the closing bell. The videogame and consumer electronics retailer will host a post-earnings conference call for investors and analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern on the same day. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses for the quarter through October is 52 cents, after a loss of 53 cents a year ago, while revenue is projected to rise 18.3% to $1.19 billion. The company reported a wider-than-expected per-share loss in the second quarter, and has missed bottom line expectations five times in the past 8 quarters. GameStop beat revenue expectations the past two quarters, but missed forecasts for nine-straight quarters before that, according to FactSet. The stock rose 0.2% on the day after second-quarter results were reported, but tumbled an average 23.9% on the day after results were reported the previous four quarters. The stock, which rose 1.3% in premarket trading, has edged up 1.7% over the past three months through Tuesday but has rocketed 1,035.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6% the past three months and advanced 24.9% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

