: GameStop trading repeatedly paused as stock more than doubles on day

GameStop Corp. GME shares were paused repeatedly on volatility in the final hour of trading Wednesday as the videogame retailer’s stock soared. In recent activity, GameStop shares more than doubled while heading into the close touching intraday highs of more than $90. More than 41 million shares had traded hands near the close, compared with a 10-day average daily volume of 14.7 million shares. Late Tuesday, the company announced the departure of its financial chief.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story