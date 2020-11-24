Gap stock sinks 9% as retailer sees store-traffic threat in COVID uptick

Breaking News
Gap Inc. shares fell nearly 9% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer missed Wall Street expectations for its third-quarter profit and said that the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in several U.S. areas could weigh on store traffic. Gap said it earned $95 million, or 25 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $140 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Net sales were flat at $3.99 billion, the company said. Online sales rose 61%, but that was offset by a 20% decline in store sales, Gap said. Online sales accounted for 40% of the company’s sales in the quarter, it said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected GAAP earnings of 27 cents a share on sales of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Gap said it ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents, compared with $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. For the fourth quarter, it expects sales at or slightly higher than last year’s fourth quarter, when the company reported sales of $4.7 billion. Gap did not provide fiscal-year earnings outlook “recognizing the continued high level of uncertainty in the marketplace,” it said. “The widely-noted recent rise in COVID-19 cases remains a concern, which may impact store traffic.” In a separate press release, Gap said that Sandra Stangl will join the company as the new president and chief executive of Banana Republic “as the brand redefines affordable luxury.” Asheesh Saksena will join the company as chief growth officer, a newly created position tasked with “executing the company’s strategic agenda, as well as leading growth initiatives for the future,” the retailer said. Gap stock ended the regular trading day up 3.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

