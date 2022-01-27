Gap to leave S&P 500 next week, moving to midcap index

Gap Inc. is leaving the S&P 500 index , index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Wednesday, underscoring the challenges faced by retailers in recent years. Constellation Energy Corp. will replace Gap in the key equity index, with the retailer, parent to Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta in addition to the namesake store brand and others, replacing fast-food chain Jack in the Box Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400. Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600, S&P Dow Jones said. The changes take effect on Feb. 3. Exelon Corp. is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to close Feb. 2. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

