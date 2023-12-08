Gates Industrial Corp.’s stock GTES was down nearly 7.7% in premarket trading on Friday after the power transmission manufacturer said it priced a previously-announced secondary offering of 15 million shares. The sellers are stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. BX. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 13. The company did not provide a dollar amount for the pricing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

