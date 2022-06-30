Gazprom shares lose a quarter of value after halting dividend

Moscow-listed shares of Russian natural gas giant Gazprom plunged 27% after the natural-gas giant decided not to pay a dividend. Famil Sadigov, its deputy chairman, said in a statement that paying a dividend was “unreasonable.” He said the company’s priorities are to implement its investment program and prepare for the coming winter. He also said Gazprom must be ready to pay a higher tax liability.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

