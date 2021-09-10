GE declares same relatively low-yielding dividend it has paid the past three years

General Electric Co. declared Friday a regular quarterly dividend of a split-adjusted 8 cents a share, which effectively keeps it at the same relatively low-yielding rate for the past three years. To the industrial conglomerate’s shareholders of record on Sept. 27, the dividend will be payable Oct. 25. The 8-cent dividend, following the 1-for-8 reverse stock split that went into effect in early August, is the same as the 1-cent dividend GE has paid out since December 2018, which was cut from 12 cents as GE tried to dig out of a cash-flow hole. GE’s stock slipped 0.3% in afternoon trading Friday. At current stock prices, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.31%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF of 1.25% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%, according to FactSet. GE’s stock has lost 5.5% over the past three months, while the industrial ETF has slipped 0.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

