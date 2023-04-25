GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, its second quarter reporting as a spinoff from General Electric Co. GE. The Chicago-based company posted net income of $372 million, or 41 cents a share, for the quarter to March 31, down from $389 million, or 86 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 85 cents, ahead of the 79 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 8% to $4.7 billion to beat the $4.6 billion FactSet consensus. “We saw strong revenue growth across all of our business segments and regions as supply chain challenges eased,” CEO Peter Arduini said in a statement. The company is still expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $3.75. The stock fell 2% in premarket trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

