Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Accolade stock suffers record plunge after earnings miss, loss of largest customer - April 29, 2022
- : GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years - April 29, 2022
- Market Extra: A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 at risk of booking the worst start to a year since 1942. Here’s what pros say you should do now. - April 29, 2022