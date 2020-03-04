GE stock inches lower after company addresses triple threat of coronavirus, 737 MAX and Fed rate cuts

Shares of General Electric Co. leaned lower Wednesday, after the industrial conglomerate provided some new details on the expected impact from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as from the 737 MAX groundings and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut, while keeping its full-year financial outlook intact.
