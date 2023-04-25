Shares of General Electric Co. GE climbed 0.7% toward a five-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the aerospace and energy company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that were well above expectations and free cash flow that was surprisingly positive. GE swung to net earnings per share of $6.71 from a loss of $1.08 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS of 27 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 14 cents. Total revenue grew 14.3% to $14.49 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $13.30 billion, with all three business segments, GE Aerospace, Renewable Energy and Power, all beating expectations. Free cash flow swung to positive $102 million from negative $1.17 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for negative $645.0 million. For 2023, GE raised its guidance ranges for adjusted EPS to $1.70 to $2.00 from $1.60 to $2.00 and for free cash flow to $3.6 billion to $4.2 billion from $3.4 billion to $4.2 billion. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date through Monday while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

