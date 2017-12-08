GE to pay new lowered quarterly dividend on Jan. 25

General Electric Co. announced details of its new quarterly dividend, which the industrial conglomerate said last month it would cut in half to 12 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Jan. 25 to shareholders of record on Dec. 27. The stock edged up 0.1% in afternoon trade to $17.73. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.71%, compared with the implied yield for the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 2.11%. GE shares have plunged 25.6% over the past three months and 43.9% year to date, while the Dow has rallied 11.4% over the past three months and 22.9% this year.

