Gen. Colin Powell says he will be voting for Joe Biden for president

Colin Powell on Sunday said he will be voting for Joe Biden for president. “I am very close to Joe Biden…I worked with him for 35-40 years. And I will be voting for him,” Powell said in an interview on CNN’s “State of The Union.” Powell spoke harshly about President Donald Trump, calling him a liar, and saying he was “drifting away” from the constitution. Powell was the secretary of state under President George W. Bush and also the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Powell said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story