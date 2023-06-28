Shares of GEN Restaurant Group Inc. GENK fired out of the gate Wednesday, as the GEN Korean BBQ restaurant chain’s stock opened more than 50% above the initial public offering price. The profitable company raised $43.2 million as its 3.6 million-share offering priced late Tuesday at $12 a share. The company had previously expected to sell 3.0 million shares at a price between $10 and $12 a share. The stock’s first trade Wednesday was at $18.30 for 81,940 shares at 11:11 a.m. Eastern, or 52.5% above the IPO price. At the opening price, the company was valued at about $580.9 million. The stock has pulled back slightly since it’s open as it was up 39.1% in midday trading. The stock’s strong debut comes as the Renaissance IPO exchange-traded fund IPO climbed 2.0% and the S&P 500 SPX inched up 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

